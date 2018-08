ON THIS WEEK'S SHOW:

What is the mission of GSA’s FEDSIM? What are its strategic priorities? How does FEDSIM work with federal agencies? Join host Michael Keegan and he explores these questions and more with Chris Hamm, Director, Federal Systems Integration & Management Center (FEDSIM).

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Chris Hamm serves as director of the General Services Administration’s FEDSIM organization, where he oversees information technology and professional service contracts worth $7 billion.

The 15-year acquisitions and project management veteran frequently speaks at conferences on various topics such as performance-based contracting, information technology service level agreements and agile acquisition.

Hamm served as government chairperson for the 2013 ACT IAC Partners program.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

