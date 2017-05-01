We Need Space: Federal Partnerships In Space Exploration

Subscribe to FedTalk's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Tune in to the July 20th FedTalk to hear about the changing face of federal space exploration and research, including the increased reliance on public/private partnerships with academia and private organizations such as Boeing and SpaceX.

Joining host Ben Carnes will be Dr. Tanya Harrison, Director of Research at Arizona State University’s Space Technology and Science Initiative, and lead of the “Five Senses of Space” project; Peter McGrath, Director of Global Sales and Marketing for Boeing Space Exploration; and Mat Kaplan of The Planetary Society.

The show airs live on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, but you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

