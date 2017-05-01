The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Federal Sector Programs

August 7, 2018



Tune in this Friday to hear host Tony Vergnetti of Federal Employee Defense Services talk with Dexter Brooks and Timothy Bladek from the EEOC Office of Federal Operations. They will be discussing the federal sector EEO programs, with an emphasis on what outreach and training the EEOC is providing to help with eradicating harassment in the federal sector. The show will also be highlighting the upcoming EEOC Executive Leadership Training Program that will take place in Charlottesville, VA this October.

The show airs live on Friday, September 7th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, but you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

