The 40-year history of the Civil Service Reform Act

October 5, 2018

On October 13th, 2018, the Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA) turns 40 years old. The CSRA fundamentally changed the federal government and its workforce, spawning the majority of regulations, policies, and structures that continue to govern the day-to-day business of work within the federal government.

In recognition of the anniversary, FEDtalk host Ben Carnes sits down to talk to leaders within the agencies created by the Civil Service Reform Act for their perspectives on their roles within the civil service and where things stand, 40 years on, as debate regarding the structure of our civil service system again reaches a fever-pitch.

Guests include:

Mark Robbins, Vice-Chairman, Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB)

Tristan Leavitt, Principal Deputy Special Counsel, Office of Special Counsel (OSC)

Colleen Duffy Kiko, Chairman, Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA)

Bill Valdez, President, Senior Executives Association (SEA)

