Presidents Day lessons from the greats

February 23, 2018

Tune in this week for a special FEDtalk in honor of Presidents Day.

We’re kicking off the show with a look at the evolution of the presidency and George Washington’s vision for this role with The White House Historical Association’s Chief Historian, Ed Lengel. We will then focus on FDR’s time at the White House, specifically his success in redefining the relationship between the government and the people with the Director of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum, Paul Sparrow. Rounding out the show with a discussion on Abe Lincoln’s Presidency is Erin Mast, CEO and Executive Director of President Lincoln’s Cottage. The cottage is the only place the public can experience the history of Abraham Lincoln’s public and private life where he lived and worked for over a quarter of his presidency. While in residence at the Cottage, Lincoln visited with wounded soldiers, spent time with self-emancipated men, women and children, and developed the Emancipation Proclamation.

