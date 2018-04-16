Get outside for National Park Week

April 20, 2018

Tune in this week to hear from the National Parks Service (NPS) about all the activities going on around the country for National Park Week April 21-29, including Junior Ranger Day and Park Prescription Day. Joining host Julie Perkins of Shaw Bransford & Roth is Sara Newman, DrPH, MCP, an active duty commissioned corps officer in the United States Public Health Service currently assigned to the National Park Service serving as the Director of the NPS Office of Public Health (OPH). Sara is the principal advisor to the NPS Director and executive leadership for public health protection, disease prevention and health promotion decisions impacting the health of more than 300 million visitors to more than 400 parks nationwide.

They will also be joined by Diego Contreras, an AmeriCorps VISTA assigned to the National Parks Service, Associate Directorate of Interpretation, Education and Volunteers. He primarily works with the Junior Ranger program, and is currently working on a national interagency Junior Ranger book on fishing.

And rounding out the panel is Vince Vaise, Chief of Visitor Services at National Capital Parks-East, who is in charge of planning special events, educational programs, working with local partners and communities, and developing the Ranger staff.

Get the inside scoop on all the happenings during National Park Week and beyond, and then get out in the parks for all your summer excursions!

