Dissecting the President’s management agenda

March 23, 2018

With the Trump Administration releasing the Presidents Management Agenda this week, we’ve assembled a panel of experts to discuss key components of the agenda this Friday.

Host Jason Briefel of Shaw Bransford and Roth will be joined in-studio by Dan Chenok of the IBM Center for the Business of Government, Chris Cairns of Skylight, Dave Mader of Deloitte, and Pete Tseronis of Dots and Bridges to discuss the agenda’s plans for IT modernization and redefining the 21st century workforce.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.