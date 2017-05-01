Secure Mobility Solutions in Government 2018 "Progress & Best Practices"

This program will discuss:
- Progress report on secure mobile applications in government
- Profiles of a major success in secure mobile applications in federal government
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- How to incorporate security into mobility programs
Government & industry panelists
- David Driegert, Assistant Program Manager, Mobility, Sea Warrior Program, U.S. Navy
- Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
- Marc Jaffan, Vice President of Strategy, Lookout
- Dave Wright, Director, Regulatory Affairs & Network Standards, Ruckus Networks
- Randy Clark, Client Partner, DoD, Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Topics: Technology, Sponsored Content