Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

Secure Mobility Solutions in Government 2018 "Progress & Best Practices"

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on secure mobile applications in government
  • Profiles of a major success in secure mobile applications in federal government
  • Lessons learned 
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • How to incorporate security into mobility programs

Government & industry panelists

  • David Driegert, Assistant Program Manager, Mobility, Sea Warrior Program, U.S. Navy 
  • Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force 
  • Marc Jaffan, Vice President of Strategy, Lookout 
  • Dave Wright, Director, Regulatory Affairs & Network Standards, Ruckus Networks
  • Randy Clark, Client Partner, DoD, Verizon Enterprise Solutions 

Topics: Technology, Sponsored Content, Federal Executive Forum, roundtables

REGISTER HERE TO WATCH THIS EDITION OF THE FORUM

FEF_Secure Mobility_2018

verizon logoLookout-Logoruckus-logo-medium

hitachi-inspire-next-logo

Having trouble with this show? Email Custom Media Project Specialist Stephanie Flax for assistance. By registering for this event, you agree to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio, and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.

By registering for this event, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

trezza

 Cybersecurity Solutions in Government

Cybersecurity Cover - April 2018Download and read the issue

 

Previous Forums