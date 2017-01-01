Listen Live Sports

Profiles in Excellence 2017: Top federal IT success stories & best practices

This program will discuss:

Hear 10 top government thought leaders and visionaries discuss how they have used technology to accomplish mission needs and programs. 

  • Identify the agency mission problem and goal
  • What technology solution was involved (cyber, cloud, big data, devops, DCO, etc.)
  • How was it implemented
  • How long it took
  • Lessons learned
  • Discussing the outcome/result/success

Government Panelists:

  • Rod Turk, Acting Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce 
  • Maria Roat, Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration
  • Renee Wynn, Chief Information Officer, NASA 
  • Joe Klimavicz, Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice
  • Kevin Cox, CDM Program Manager, Deparment of Homeland Security
  • Adrian Gardner, Chief Information Officer, FEMA
  • Soraya Correa, Chief Procurement Officer, Department of Homeland Security HQ 
  • Stephen Rice, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security HQ 

