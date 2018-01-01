Listen Live Sports

Next Gen Federal Networks in Government 2018/2019 "Progress & Best Practices"

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on next gen network technologies
  • Top priorities and best practices
  • Profiling a successful program
  • Challenges still to overcome
  • Lessons learned
  • A vision for the future for next gen network technologies

Government & industry panelists

  • David Bennett, Director of Operations Center & Chief Information Officer, DISA
  • Keith Bluestein, Associate Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services and Integration, NASA
  • Gerry Caron, Acting Director of Enterprise Network Management, Depatment of State
  • Robert Costello, Executive Director, Enterprise Networks & Technology Support Directorate, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
  • Jose Padin, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Public Sector, Citrix
  • Steven LeFrancois, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Verizon
  • Rick Howard, Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks

REGISTER HERE TO WATCH THIS EDITION OF THE FORUM

Having trouble with this show? Email Custom Media Project Manager Stephanie Flax for assistance.

By registering for this event, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

