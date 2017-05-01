IT Modernization in Government 2018 "Progress & Best Practices"

This program will discuss:
- Progress on IT modernization plans
- Profiles of success stories in IT modernization
- Leveraging the funding sources of the MGT Act
- Lessons learned IT modernization
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists
- Mark Kneidinger, Director, Cybersecurity & Communications, Federal Network Resilience, Department of Homeland Security
- Guy Cavallo, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration
- Ken Rogers, Acting Deputy Chief Information Officer, Business, Management & Planning Directorate, Department of State
- Josh Brodbent, Technical Evangelist, BeyondTrust
- Adam Clater, Chief Architect, North American Public Sector, Red Hat
- Kevin Orr, Vice President of Federal, BMC Software
Topics: Technology, Sponsored Content