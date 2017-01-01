Profiles in Excellence 2017: Top federal IT success stories & best practices



Originally Aired on December 12th

Hear 10 top government thought leaders and visionaries discuss how they have used technology to accomplish mission needs and programs.

This program will discuss:

Identify the agency mission problem and goal

What technology solution was involved (cyber, cloud, big data, devops, DCO, etc.)

How was it implemented

How long it took

Lessons learned

Discussing the outcome/result/success

Government Panelists: