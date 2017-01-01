Profiles in Excellence 2017: Top federal IT success stories & best practices

Originally Aired on December 12th
Hear 10 top government thought leaders and visionaries discuss how they have used technology to accomplish mission needs and programs.
This program will discuss:
- Identify the agency mission problem and goal
- What technology solution was involved (cyber, cloud, big data, devops, DCO, etc.)
- How was it implemented
- How long it took
- Lessons learned
- Discussing the outcome/result/success
Government Panelists:
Profiles Panel 1-(Civilian Panel)
- Rod Turk, Acting Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce
- Maria Roat, Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration
- Renee Wynn, Chief Information Officer, NASA
- Joe Klimavicz, Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice
Profiles Panel 2-(Department of Homeland Security Panel)
- Kevin Cox, CDM Program Manager, Deparment of Homeland Security
- Adrian Gardner, Chief Information Officer, FEMA
- Soraya Correa, Chief Procurement Officer, Department of Homeland Security HQ
- Stephen Rice, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security HQ
Profiles Panel 3-(Defense Panel)
- Tom Michelli, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Deparment of Defense
- LTG Bradford Shwedo, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Air Force