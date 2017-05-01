Jason Gray, the Education Department’s chief information officer, joins Federal News Radio’s Ask the CIO for an online chat.

Gray answers your questions about how Education is modernizing its technology and improving its cybersecurity.

He has been leading an effort to create an IT visualization roadmap to understand Education’s “as-is” and “to-be” environments. Gray is developing a roadmap to get to that modernized environment while leveraging the Technology Business Management Framework to better understand costs. Through this approach, Education found out they are 100 percent in the cloud, but have over 20 cloud service providers.

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Jason Gray has been the Education Department’s CIO since May 2016. In this position, he oversees an information technology portfolio of $689 million in programs. As the CIO, Gray serves as a principal advisor to the under secretary, deputy secretary, and secretary with respect to the astute use of IT to exceed the expectations of the department's customers. He serves as the day-to-day lead for coordinating and managing the various functions within Office of the Chief Information Officer, and coordinates with and provides advice to the department's senior leadership regarding IT, information management, information assurance, and website activities management and operations. Prior to his selection as CIO, Gray served as the associate chief information officer for the Department of Transportation (DoT), where he provided executive leadership on IT policy and oversight for information governance, compliance, and departmental policy, as well as managed DOT's $3.5 billion IT portfolio.

Ask the CIO: Online chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

