Next Gen Federal Networks in Government 2018/2019 "Progress & Best Practices"



Originally aired on October 30th This program will discuss: Progress report on next gen network technologies

Top priorities and best practices

Profiling a successful program

Challenges still to overcome

Lessons learned

A vision for the future for next gen network technologies Government & industry panelists David Bennett , Director of Operations Center & Chief Information Officer, DISA

, Director of Operations Center & Chief Information Officer, DISA Keith Bluestein , Associate Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services and Integration, NASA

, Associate Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services and Integration, NASA Gerry Caron , Acting Director of Enterprise Network Management, Depatment of State

, Acting Director of Enterprise Network Management, Depatment of State Robert Costello , Executive Director, Enterprise Networks & Technology Support Directorate, U.S. Customs & Border Protection

, Executive Director, Enterprise Networks & Technology Support Directorate, U.S. Customs & Border Protection Jose Padin , Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Public Sector, Citrix

, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Public Sector, Citrix Steven LeFrancois , Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Verizon

, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Verizon Rick Howard, Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks

Topics: Technology, Sponsored Content