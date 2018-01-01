Listen Live Sports

Machine Learning & AI in Government 2018 "Progress & Best Practices"

 

Originally aired on October 2nd

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on Machine Learning/AI
  • Profiles of successful programs using Machine Learning/AI
  • Lessons learned with Machine Learning/AI
  • Top priorities with Machine Learning/AI
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists

  • William T. "Buzz" Roberts, Lead for the Analytic Automation Activities, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Research Directorate (NGA)
  • Frank Indiviglio, Acting Deputy Director of High Performance Computing and Communications, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
  • Dr. John Beieler, Program Manager, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
  • Bob Osborn, Chief Technology Officer, Federal, ServiceNow
  • Tyler Muth, Analytics Architect, Splunk

