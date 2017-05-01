IT Modernization in Government 2018 "Progress & Best Practices"



Originally aired on August 28th This program will discuss: Progress on IT modernization plans

Profiles of success stories in IT modernization

Leveraging the funding sources of the MGT Act

Lessons learned IT modernization

Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome

Vision for the future Government & industry panelists Mark Kneidinger , Director, Cybersecurity & Communications, Federal Network Resilience, Department of Homeland Security

, Director, Cybersecurity & Communications, Federal Network Resilience, Department of Homeland Security Guy Cavallo , Deputy Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration

, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration Ken Rogers , Acting Deputy Chief Information Officer, Business, Management & Planning Directorate, Department of State

, Acting Deputy Chief Information Officer, Business, Management & Planning Directorate, Department of State Josh Brodbent , Technical Evangelist, BeyondTrust

, Technical Evangelist, BeyondTrust Adam Clater , Chief Architect, North American Public Sector, Red Hat

, Chief Architect, North American Public Sector, Red Hat Kevin Orr, Vice President of Federal, BMC Software

Topics: Technology, Sponsored Content