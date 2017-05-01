Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

IT Modernization in Government 2018 "Progress & Best Practices"

 

FEF_IT Modernization 2018
Originally aired on August 28th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on IT modernization plans
  • Profiles of success stories in IT modernization
  • Leveraging the funding sources of the MGT Act
  • Lessons learned IT modernization
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists

  • Mark Kneidinger, Director, Cybersecurity & Communications, Federal Network Resilience, Department of Homeland Security 
  • Guy Cavallo, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration
  • Ken Rogers, Acting Deputy Chief Information Officer, Business, Management & Planning Directorate, Department of State
  • Josh Brodbent, Technical Evangelist, BeyondTrust 
  • Adam Clater, Chief Architect, North American Public Sector, Red Hat 
  • Kevin Orr, Vice President of Federal, BMC Software

Topics: Technology, Sponsored Content

 BeyondTrust logoRed Hat LogoDLT_Logo_2color_Trademarkbmc_logo

Watch the full show: 
Listen to the full show:

 

trezza

 Cybersecurity Solutions in Government

Cybersecurity Cover - April 2018Download and read the issue

Previous Forums