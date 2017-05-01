Listen Live Sports

Emergency Communication & Preparedness "Progress & Best Practices"

 

EC&P Panel #1-July 2018
Originally aired on July 10th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on emergency communications and preparedness programs and technologies
  • Profiles of success stories with emergency communications and preparedness
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Top priorities for the coming year
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists

  • RADM Ron Hewitt, Director, Office of Emergency Communications, Department of Homeland Security
  • Mark Lucero, Chief Engineer, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, FEMA
  • Michael Dent, Chief Information Security Officer, Fairfax County, Virginia
  • Kent Kildow, Director, Business Continuity & Emergency Management, Verizon
  • Scott Landau, Director of Business Development, Panasonic Mobility Solutions

 verizon logoPanasonic_logo_(Blue).svg

Watch the full show: 
Listen to the full show:

 

