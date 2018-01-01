Defense & Homeland Cloud Computing in Government 2018/2019 "Progress & Best Practices"

Originally aired on November 13th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on cloud computing in DoD and DHS
- Profiling a successful DoD/DHS cloud program
- Challenges still to overcome
- Lessons learned
- A vision for the future in cloud computing in government
Government & industry panelists
- Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
- Shane Barney, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Travis Methvin, Director, U.S. Navy Commercial Cloud Services
- Jon Taillon, Principal, Deloitte
- AJ LaForty, Principal Account Manager, BMC Software
- Lori Davis, Vice President Public Sector, Wasabi Technologies