Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved.

Defense & Homeland Cloud Computing in Government 2018/2019 "Progress & Best Practices"

 

FEF_Defense Cloud Computing 2018
Originally aired on November 13th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on cloud computing in DoD and DHS
  • Profiling a successful DoD/DHS cloud program
  • Challenges still to overcome
  • Lessons learned
  • A vision for the future in cloud computing in government

Government & industry panelists

  • Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Shane Barney, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Travis Methvin, Director, U.S. Navy Commercial Cloud Services
  • Jon Taillon, Principal, Deloitte
  • AJ LaForty, Principal Account Manager, BMC Software
  • Lori Davis, Vice President Public Sector, Wasabi Technologies

Topics: Technology, Sponsored Content

 Deloitte logobmc_logowasabi technologies logo

Watch the full show: 
Listen to the full show:

 

trezza

VETS 2 GWAC Contract Guide

VETS 2 Cover

Download and read the issue

Resource Center:

Previous Forums