    CDM In Government 2017 "Progress & Best Practices"

     

    Originally Aired on May 23rd

    This program will discuss:

    • Progress Report on CDM in Government
    • Profiles of Successful CDM Programs
    • Top Priorities with CDM
    • Lessons Learned with CDM
    • Challenges still to overcome
    • A Vision for The Future
    Government & Industry Panelists:
    Kevin Cox, CDM Program Manager, Dept of Homeland Security
    Rod Turk, Acting Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer, Dept of Commerce
    Carlene Ileto, Executive Director, Products & Services Delivery Management Office, US Dept. of Homeland Security
    Jeff Kidwell, AVP, Vertical Markets, SailPoint
    Chris Townsend, VP Sales and Operations, Federal, Symantec

