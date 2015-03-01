CDM In Government 2017 "Progress & Best Practices"

Originally Aired on May 23rd
This program will discuss:
- Progress Report on CDM in Government
- Profiles of Successful CDM Programs
- Top Priorities with CDM
- Lessons Learned with CDM
- Challenges still to overcome
- A Vision for The Future
Government & Industry Panelists:
Kevin Cox, CDM Program Manager, Dept of Homeland Security
Rod Turk, Acting Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer, Dept of Commerce
Carlene Ileto, Executive Director, Products & Services Delivery Management Office, US Dept. of Homeland Security
Jeff Kidwell, AVP, Vertical Markets, SailPoint
Chris Townsend, VP Sales and Operations, Federal, Symantec
Rod Turk, Acting Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer, Dept of Commerce
Carlene Ileto, Executive Director, Products & Services Delivery Management Office, US Dept. of Homeland Security
Jeff Kidwell, AVP, Vertical Markets, SailPoint
Chris Townsend, VP Sales and Operations, Federal, Symantec