This week on FEDtalk: Plan your summer in the National Parks

April 21, 2017

Just in time to plan your summer trip, tune in to FEDtalk this Friday to learn about all the great sights waiting to be explored inside our National Parks.

Host Julie Perkins will be joined in-studio by a handful of parks rangers and experts from the Washington, DC area to discuss their Every Kid in a Park initiative, the Junior Ranger Program, and several others.

Plus, get the scoop on the best places to see the total solar eclipse in August.

The radio show airs Friday, April 18, at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM in the Washington, DC area, and was streaming online via the Federal News Radio player.