Fact-checking in the era of fake news

March 10, 2017

Fake news has everyone from professors to journalists to national foundations taking up arms to combat this phenomenon of presenting false and often sensationalist information as fact online.

Just this weekend, Facebook announced its new tool that flags articles in the News Feed with no basis in fact or reality. And last year, Google banned fake news outlets from the AdSense display ad network and tweaked the Google News algorithm to filter out fake news.

For this episode of FEDtalk, we’re looking at fake news and the role of fact checking with a panel of experts who interact with these false articles in various methods.

Hosts Debra Roth and Nikki Cannon will be joined by Jennifer Preston, VP of journalism for Knight Foundation; Lindsay Grace, assistant professor and founding director of the American University Game Lab whose team created the game Facticious, a game that challenges users to decide if an article is real news or not; and Jon Greenberg, a staff writer at fact-checking website Politifact.

