ON THIS WEEK'S SHOW:

What are the strategic priorities for GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service? How has category management benefited federal acquisition? What is the Making it Easier (MIE) initiative? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these and so much more with Kevin Youel Page, Deputy Commissioner, Federal Acquisition Service, at GSA.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Mr. Youel Page leads the Integrated Award Environment (IAE) e-government shared services. He is also responsible for establishing GSA’s Common Acquisition Platform to enable greater acquisition analytics capabilities, reduced system duplication, and greater use of user-centric design and expert decision support.

He previously served GSA as the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for the $20B Integrated Technology Service; at Treasury as Deputy Director, Office of the Procurement Executive, and Director of Treasury Headquarters procurement during the financial crisis. He has experience in private, non-profit and international development sectors.