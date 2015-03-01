Security strategies at CBP: a conversation with Kevin McAleenan

SPECIAL REBROADCAST:

What are the key strategic priorities for the US Customs and Border Protection? What is CBP doing to be more efficient and effectively in meeting its mission? How is CBP pursuing innovative security strategies? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Kevin McAleenan, Deputy Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the next The Business of Government Hour.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Click here to download

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Kevin K. McAleenan is the Deputy Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, serving as the agency’s Chief Operating Officer and senior career official; overseeing the largest federal law enforcement agency in the U.S. government with 60,000 employees. Under McAleenan’s leadership and advocacy, CBP has developed strategies that protect the nation’s borders from terrorism and attack transnational criminal networks. McAleenan has also implemented innovations that have facilitated the U.S. international arrival and departure process, saving the government and travel industry millions of dollars. He has also advanced the development of CBP’s trade transformation agenda, designed to help America compete in the global economy.

On November 2, 2014, McAleenan was named Deputy Commissioner by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and CBP Commissioner R. Gil Kerlikowske. Prior to this, McAleenan served as acting Deputy Commissioner.

McAleenan has previously held several leadership positions at CBP and its legacy agency, the U.S. Customs Service. From 2006 to 2008, McAleenan served as the Area Port Director of Los Angeles International Airport, directing CBP’s border security operations at LAX and 17 other airport facilities in one of CBP’s largest field commands. In December 2011, McAleenan was named acting Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Field Operations. In this position, he led agency operations to secure the U.S. border while expediting lawful trade and travel at 329 ports of entry in the United States and 70 international locations in more than 40 countries.

McAleenan has been honored with a 2015 Presidential Rank Award, the nation’s highest civil service award. He also received the Service to America Medal, Call to Service Award, in 2005 for spearheading efforts to develop and implement a comprehensive antiterrorism strategy in the border security context after September 11, 2001.

McAleenan has been a member of the U.S. Government’s Senior Executive Service since 2006. Prior to government service, McAleenan practiced law in California. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College.