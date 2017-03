ON THIS WEEK'S SHOW:

How can risk management strategies reduce operational risk? How has the US Department of Labor employed risk management strategies to reduce improper payments in its Unemployment Insurance program? Join Michael Keegan next week as he explores these questions and more with Prof Justin Bullock, co-author of the IBM Center report, Risk Management and Reducing Improper Payments: A Case Study of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Justin B. Bullock is an assistant professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service and a research fellow at the Institute for Science, Technology, and Public Policy at Texas A&M University. Bullock earned his PhD in public administration and policy with a specialization in public management and public policy from the University of Georgia in 2014, as well as a master’s in public administration and a bachelor’s in business administration, also from the University of Georgia.

Bullock is a co-author of the first virtual issue of the Journal of Public Administration Research and Theory (JPART). He also co-authored “How (Not) to Solve the Problem: An Evaluation of Scholarly Responses to Common Source Bias,” published in JPART, and “Attitudes about Hard Work: A Global Perspective on the Beliefs of Government Employees” in the International Public Management Journal. Bullock has presented at conferences of numerous national and international organizations, including the Public Management Research Association, the Midwest Political Science Association, the Southern Political Science Association, the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management, the European Group on Public Administration, the Academy of Management, and the International Health Economics Association.