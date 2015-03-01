Sports Listen
    DevOps in Government 2017 "Progress & Best Practices"

    This program will discuss:

    • Progress Report on DevOps in Government
    • Profiles of Success Stories with DevOps in Government
    • Lessons Learned with DevOps in Government
    • Challenges or Major Hurdles to still overcome
    • Vision for The Future with DevOps in Government
    Government & Industry Panelists:
    Mark Schwartz, Chief Information Officer, Dept of Homeland Security-USCIS
    Rob Palmer, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Dept of Homeland Security
    Jason Hess, Chief of Cloud Security, NGA
    Tina Sturgis, Director of Solutions Management, BMC Software
    Jonah Kowall, Vice President of Market Development & Insights, AppDynamics

     

