Cybersecurity/Defense & Homeland "Progress & Best Practices" 2017

This program will discuss:
- Progress Report on CyberSecurity in Government
- Top Priorities & Best Practices
- Challenges still to overcome
- Lessons Learned
- A Vision for The Future in CyberSecurity
Government & Industry Panelists:
Lt. Gen. J. Kevin McLaughlin, U.S. Air Force, Deputy Commander, USCYBERCOM
Tamara Lilly, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Department. of Homeland Security
Peter Kim, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force Cyber
Ralph Kahn, Vice President of Federal, Tanium
Ryan Gillis, Cybersecurity Strategy & Global Policy, Palo Alto Networks
Scott Gray, Senior Vice President, Leidos
Topics: Technology, Sponsored Content