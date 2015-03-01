Sports Listen
    • Headlines Get Email Alerts

    Cybersecurity/Defense & Homeland "Progress & Best Practices" 2017

    This program will discuss:

    • Progress Report on CyberSecurity in Government
    • Top Priorities & Best Practices 
    • Challenges still to overcome
    • Lessons Learned
    • A Vision for The Future in CyberSecurity

    Government & Industry Panelists:

    Lt. Gen. J. Kevin McLaughlin, U.S. Air Force, Deputy Commander, USCYBERCOM 
    Tamara Lilly, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Department. of Homeland Security
    Peter Kim, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force Cyber 
    Ralph Kahn, Vice President of Federal, Tanium 
    Ryan Gillis, Cybersecurity Strategy & Global Policy, Palo Alto Networks
    Scott Gray, Senior Vice President, Leidos

    Topics: Technology, Sponsored Content, Federal Executive Forum, roundtables

    REGISTER HERE TO WATCH THIS EDITION OF THE FORUM

    FEF-Cyber Panel #2-2017.jpg

    tanium_logo_lightbg.jpgpan-logo-badge-blue-dark-kick-up newest logo.jpgLeidos_logo_2013.svg.png

    Having trouble with this show? Email Custom Media Project Specialist Stephanie Flax for assistance. By registering for this event, you agree to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio, and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.

    trezza

    Previous Forums